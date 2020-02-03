WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On March 2, 1904, Theodor Geisel, the man who later became known as “Dr. Seuss”, was born in Springfield, Mass. Geisel wrote more than 60 books over the course of his career and his books have become a staple of childhood education.

Coinciding with his birthday, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and R.I. Sen. Jack Reed “renewed their commitment to encourage healthy reading habits among young Americans” and introduced a bipartisan resolution on Monday declaring March 2 “Read Across America Day.”

The resolution was unanimously passed by the Senate.

“Read Across America Day is an opportunity for Americans of all ages to appreciate the joys of reading and recognize the important role reading has in helping students achieve academic and lifelong success,” Collins said in a statement. “Through my visits to more than 200 Maine elementary and secondary schools, I have seen firsthand how reading is the best way for children to love learning and can help unlock young people’s full potential. I commend parents and educators for teaching children how enjoyable reading can be and instilling enduring reading habits.”

Celebrating its 23rd year, the annual Read Across America Day is sponsored by the National Education Association (NEA) as well as partner organizations that seek to motivate children and teens to improve literacy skills.

The Senate resolution says the day honors “all authors for their success in encouraging children to discover the joy of reading,” and encourages parents, educators, and communities to read with children for at least 30 minutes.”

“In honor of the commitment of the Senate to building a country of readers, to promote a love of reading and opportuni18 ties for all children to see themselves reflected in literature”

Some of the circulation desk crew at Scarborough Public Library Monday.

In honor of Read Across America Day, we at NEWS CENTER Maine want to share what we're currently reading, and encourage our readers to do the same.

Beth McEvoy, 207 show multiskilled journalist: Beth and her son just started "The Hobbit" by J. R. R. Tolkien

Beth and her son just started "The Hobbit" by J. R. R. Tolkien Lindsey Mills, anchor and multiskilled journalist: Lindsey says her newborn Roux loves all Dr. Seuss and "Goodnight Moon."

Lindsey says her newborn Roux loves all Dr. Seuss and "Goodnight Moon." Mike KMack, assignment desk: With his daughter, he's reading the eighth book in Lemony Snicket's "A Series of Unfortunate Events," titled "The Hostile Hospital."

With his daughter, he's reading the eighth book in Lemony Snicket's "A Series of Unfortunate Events," titled "The Hostile Hospital." Griffin Stockford, digital content producer: "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance

"Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance Shannon Moss, reporter: "When Life Hands You Lululemons" by Lauren Weisberger

"When Life Hands You Lululemons" by Lauren Weisberger Krister Rollins, producer: "Myths of the Norsemen" by Roger Lancelyn, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" series and "Restaurant at the End of the Universe" by Douglas Adams.

"Myths of the Norsemen" by Roger Lancelyn, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" series and "Restaurant at the End of the Universe" by Douglas Adams. Hannah Yechivi, multiskilled journalist: "Free Speech: Ten Principles for a Connected World" by Timothy Garton Ash.

"Free Speech: Ten Principles for a Connected World" by Timothy Garton Ash. Hannah Dineen, anchor and multiskilled journalist: "Daisy Jones and the Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and "The News Sorority: Diane Sawyer, Katie Couric, Christiane Amanpour—and the (Ongoing, Imperfect, Complicated) Triumph of Women in TV News" by Sheila Weller

"Daisy Jones and the Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and "The News Sorority: Diane Sawyer, Katie Couric, Christiane Amanpour—and the (Ongoing, Imperfect, Complicated) Triumph of Women in TV News" by Sheila Weller Dana Rosengard, managing editor: "Then They Came For Me: Martin Miemoller, the pastor who defied the Nazis" by Matthew D. Hockenos.

"Then They Came For Me: Martin Miemoller, the pastor who defied the Nazis" by Matthew D. Hockenos. Chloe Teboe, multiskilled journalist: "Becoming" by Michelle Obama, and "Fear: Trump in the White House" by Bob Woodward.

"Becoming" by Michelle Obama, and "Fear: Trump in the White House" by Bob Woodward. Isaac Luken, producer: "The Last Pass: Cousy, Russell, the Celtics, and What Matters in the End" by Gary Pomerantz

"The Last Pass: Cousy, Russell, the Celtics, and What Matters in the End" by Gary Pomerantz Pat Callaghan, anchor and reporter: "Say Nothing" by Patrick Radden Keefe

"Say Nothing" by Patrick Radden Keefe Don Carrigan, reporter: "Hounded" by David Rosenfelt

