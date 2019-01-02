Mainers sure know how to make the best of winter, but if you are not one of them—no worries!

We have your guide to make you a real "winner" this winter.

1) Get off the couch!

Exercising (Yes, it's a thing.) does not have to be hard in winter. In fact, it can be fun!

Go snowshoeing, cross country skiing, hiking, ice skating or sledding. Those are all easy, fun and inexpensive activities to get you moving.

You can find more ways to stay fit in Maine at FitMaine.com.

2) Don't forget the kids!

It's time to put down the smartphones and head out the door. Believe it or not your kids still can have fun the old fashioned way.

You can go snowshoeing in your backyard or dozens of public trails statewide and make it an adventure. Just be sure you find the right size. You can find many of the trails in your community through your town office or parks & recreation department.

If snowshoeing sounds like too much work, go sledding! If you have younger kids, be sure they're wearing protective gear.

Download the WinterKids app to connect you with over 80 free and discounted outdoor winter activities across Maine in New Hampshire for the whole family. It has everything from skiing, skating, snowshoeing, etc.

IMPORTANT: Remember to always dress appropriately. Wear layers, run around, stay warm!

3) Work winter fun into your routine!

Kids in Maine are tough. In fact, we even met some that SNOWMOBILE TO SCHOOL in Guilford. That is the perfect example of finding ways to embrace winter in your day-to-day routine.

If that's not your style, find ways to make the tough things (like shoveling your driveway) fun. Use all that snow to make a snow mountain for the kids or a sculpture for your neighbors to be jealous of.

If worse come to worst...well maybe find a nearby ice bar. (Maine has some!)

4) Get out and see all Maine has to offer!

How about some winter camping? Well, one place in Durham specializes in camping in the bitter cold. Believe it or not it's pretty popular.

Maine Forest Yurts will keep you cozy across more than 100 acres of wilderness. You can find out more about them here.

Don't forget about all of Maine's great ski resorts, mountains and scenic locales.

When you are not sure just what to do, you can always check out Great Maine Outdoor Weekend for a full offering of FREE (the best kind) events for families in every county.