The Great Falls Balloon Festival announced Wednesday that the 2020 event has been canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

"The festival’s mission allows area non-profits to raise money for their important work which enhances our communities," festival president Tracy Collins said in a Facebook post. "The GFBF often sees funds raised over $50,000 for its charitable partners that include such groups as high school groups, masonic organizations, local nonprofits, and youth groups, which rely on the festival each year."

Our hope is that the communities of Lewiston and Auburn, along with our business sponsors, and other friends of the GFBF, will partner with us to bring this festival back in 2021.

The next Great Falls Balloon Festival will be in August 2021.

