BANGOR, Maine — What better way to celebrate sixty years in business than with super discounted homemade lobster rolls.

All month long, Governor's restaurants have been celebrating six decades of business but today is the day a lot of people have been waiting for.

On Tuesday only, all six Governor's locations across the state will be selling lobster rolls for $6.60. Governor's is located in Old Town, Bangor, Waterville, Ellsworth, Lewiston and Presque Isle.

They are expecting to sell 26,000 lobster rolls today. The $6.60 price is good until Governor’s runs out of rolls today.

Governor's Restaurant was founded in 1959 in Old Town, Maine, and has been hosting an annual birthday celebration for the last seven years.