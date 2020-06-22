Governor Mills directs flags lowered in honor of John Richardson

Gov. Mills directed the U.S. and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff on June 23-June 25 in honor of the late Speaker of the House and former Commissioner

AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills directed Monday that the United States and State of Maine flags be flown at half-staff Tuesday, June 23 through Thursday, June 25 statewide in honor of former Speaker of the House and former Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development John Richardson.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

“From his tireless work in the Legislature to his leadership at the Department of Economic and Community Development and far beyond, John epitomized the heart and soul of public service,” said Governor Mills. “For the next three days, we will lower the flags of the nation and state he loved in honor of his memory and his many contributions as we give thanks for the tremendous legacy he leaves behind.”

Richardson died suddenly last week at age 62. He had deep Maine family roots but was born and raised out of state. Friends and colleagues described him as a man who loved his family, Maine, politics, and people in a special episode of Political Brew.

