GORHAM, Maine — It's not everyday you turn 100, so Virginia Williams' family and friends pulled out all the stops for her special day.

"Doesn't feel any different. I feel just the same as I always do," said Williams.

The Gorham resident still drives and get this, goes bowling every week!

"Pretty good arm and I can throw the ball," said Williams.

She said what keeps her going is her routine.

"I am always busy. I have a schedule on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, I have Friday off," said Williams.

Her kids said there is no slowing her down.

"She doesn't listen to us," said her daughter Gerry Day.

Her secret to living this long?

"When I was growing up we didn't eat any sweets and we didn't eat any foods like they have today," said Williams.

