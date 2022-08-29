Gorham police welcome Storm, their newest K9 addition

K9 Storm is a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois.

GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department is welcoming its newest member of the department's rebooted K9 Team: K9 Storm, a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois.

According to a news release issued by the department's Chief of Police Christopher Sanborn on Monday, K9 Storm and Officer Aaron Erickson, the pup's handler, will be working towards getting Storm certified in "suspect apprehension, tracking, and drug detection."

The release also said Storm will be an "invaluable community policing tool."

The Gorham Police Department was without a K9 Team since June of 2021, but a $2.7K grant helped make the team possible again, the release reports.

"We are very excited to resume this program with a new team and provide this valuable resource to the Gorham Police Department and the community we serve," the release said.