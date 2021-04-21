‘God-Awful Blast' That Rocked NH Towns Was Gender Reveal Explosion

Authorities are still investigating but they believe the people involved used a legal explosive called Tannerite and had permission to be on the property.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Neighborhoods in several different southern New Hampshire towns were rocked by a mysterious explosion Tuesday night.

Kingston police say the blast was caused by a family using explosives to reveal the gender of their baby.

Chief Donald Briggs said the blast happened at Torromeo Industries on Dorre Road around 7 p.m.

Kingston residents say it was like nothing they had ever heard before.

“It was earth-shaking,” said a neighbor on Dorre Road.

Sara Taglieri and her husband, Matt, live in a home that abuts the Torromeo quarry.

“We heard this god-awful blast,” Sara said. “It knocked pictures off our walls.”

It shook houses in surrounding neighborhoods and was even captured on a doorbell camera from the next town over. The Taglieris called 911 and waited for Kingston police.

In the meantime, social media lit up. People as far south as the Merrimack Valley were wondering what had happened.

Some claimed it was an earthquake, but that’s not the case. Our team of meteorologists said there were no earthquakes reported around that time.

Kingston police confirm it was a gender reveal using explosives.

“Are you kidding me?” said Taglieri. “I’m all up for silliness and what not, but that was extreme.”

Authorities are still investigating but they believe the people involved used a legal explosive called Tannerite and had permission to be on the Torromeo Industries property.

“It cracked foundations of our neighbors' [homes],” Matt Taglieri said. “I don’t know how that’s right.”

Police say they’ve seen the gender reveal video and confirm -- it’s a boy. And while neighbors are well aware of this explosive new trend they say this gender reveal is too much for a small town.

“It was ridiculous,” Sara said. “I don’t have any other words for it.”

Briggs said investigators are looking into possible property damage and that there could be charges in this case.

We reached out to Torromeo Industries but we haven’t yet heard back.