SMITHFIELD, Maine — When a child loses a loved one like a parent or sibling, it can be hard for them to share how they are feeling. A camp in Smithfield is trying to change that. Dozens of children are able to talk about how losing someone has impacted their lives.

Quinn Bolster, 13, lost her sister Hope to cancer four years ago. Hope was just 6 years old.

"It was in her back, she relapsed and it was in her lungs," Bolster said.

The last four years have been tough for Bolster. She says the camp has made the grieving process easier.

"There are people who really just get it," she said. "Feel free together to say what we want or cry or do whatever we need."

Sixty girls get to do all the fun activities that come along with summer camp, while talking to others just like them, at no charge to families.

"When children experience loss and grief in their lives they don't always know what to do with those feelings, and talking about it at home can feel really overwhelming, so camp creates this safe place where they can act as kids and have fun," said clinical director Jenna Wolfson.

Bolster says sharing her feelings has lifted a weight off of her shoulders.

"There are not many places where you see and talk to people so openly," Bolster said.

She has made lifelong friends and says it's great to know she is not alone. She misses her sassy sister everyday and will never forget their great memories.

"She lost her hair so we got a wig and we would dress up everyday she was just really full of life," Bolster said.