Portland firefighter who died of cancer remembered at funeral

Chris Fabian's funeral was held at Fitzpatrick Stadium with the traditional ceremony and honors.

PORTLAND, Maine — A longtime Maine firefighter that lost a battle with pancreatic cancer was remembered at a funeral in Portland Friday.

Chris Fabian served 17 years with the Wells Fire Department and 21 with Portland. Fabian served our country in the Naval Reserves for eight years.

"There's a hole in our hearts and there's also a hole in the heart of this entire community," Rev. Carolyn Lambert said. "We're gathered here not just because someone has died, we're gathered here because a life has been lived, and it's a life that matters."

Chuck Fabian, Chris' brother, also shared some words.

"Chris was a great brother, a great firefighter/paramedic, and overall a great guy. But Chris by far was best at being a dad to his beautiful daughter Emma. Emma was the love of his life. Chris fought his illness every single day to make sure he could spend as much time with his little girl as possible."

"I know personally remembering him always having excellent bedside manner while dealing with people in need," Chief Keith Gautreau said while explaining how Chris Fabian will be remembered.