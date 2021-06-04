'Friendly callers' needed in Cumberland, North Yarmouth

Officials with the town of Cumberland are looking for volunteers to call and check in on community seniors. It's also looking for seniors who are seeking calls.

CUMBERLAND, Maine — The town of Cumberland's 'Aging in Place' program is starting a new initiative called "Friendly Callers." The program covers the towns of Cumberland and North Yarmouth.

Right now, the towns are looking for volunteers to make weekly or twice-a-week calls, between 15 and 30 minutes, to chat with a senior in their community.

The main idea is to increase social engagement and reduce isolation, but the program coordinator said it may also serve as a wellness check.

"It's intended to be a friendly conversation, but also with care to if there is an emergency or medical issue the caller is concerned about, the volunteer can call me or call a resource and we can respond with the proper resources to help them out."

This particular program is for people in Cumberland and North Yarmouth.

If you're interested in volunteering or receiving a call, you should contact Sarah Davis at the Cumberland town hall. The number is 207-829-2208.

There's a volunteer training session scheduled for Tuesday, April 6.

The program is run through the Southern Maine Agency on Aging.

If you'd like to find out if there's a similar program in your community, you may call the agency for more details.