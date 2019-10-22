BANGOR, Maine — For those in Maine struggling with addiction or battling homelessness, a helping hand can go a long way. This week in Bangor, the Together Place and recovery coach Jessica Shaw are organizing that helping hand by bringing a barbershop and salon to the people who need it.

"Very tough managing my hair, especially with no place to stay," said Nick Eastman, who has been battling homelessness in Bangor for years. "It's too long. Need to get it trimmed off, it's been a while," added Eastman.

Hair stylists came to the Together Place on 2nd Street in Bangor to provide free haircuts on Monday and Tuesday.

"I just like seeing people feel good about themselves. If I can help with that, it's amazing," said stylist Eileen Chase.

Jessica Shaw, who is a recovery coach with Americorps and Healthy Acadia, helped to organize the two-day haircut event. For her, it's about helping give confidence for those struggling to move forward.

"When you show up to a job interview, you want to look the part," said Shaw. "But it's more than that. It's the self esteem, it's the confidence you get from just being treated well."

On Monday, the hair stylists gave 35 haircuts to those at the Together Place.

"This is very comforting," said Debrah Halstead, who received her free haircut on Monday. "Makes my self esteem better."

The Together Place, located on 2nd street in Bangor, will be holding its second day of haircuts on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.