PORTLAND, Maine — Four-year-old Hunter Barr of Falmouth loves sports and being active. He's a Patriots fan and a huge Boston Bruins fan. One of his favorite activities is playing hockey with his little brother and best friend, Griffin. But instead of enjoying all the fun the holiday season has to offer, Hunter is currently receiving treatment at Boston Children's Hospital.

Hunter was recently diagnosed with DIPG, an extremely rare type of brain tumor. It is located in the area of the brain stem called the pons, which controls Hunter’s blood pressure, heart rate and breathing. It is highly aggressive and extremely difficult to treat. In face of a difficult prognosis, Hunter and his family and fighting hard and working with an expert team of doctors to explore possible clinical trials for treatment.

Hunter Barr loves to play hockey

DIPG affects about 300 children a year in the U.S. and not much is known about what causes it. Because of its rarity, there is a lack of research and funding to help find an effective treatment for this type of cancer. The Barrs want to change that. They hope spreading the word about Hunter's diagnosis will move the world closer to finding a cure.

A Go Fund Me page called "The Hunt for a DIPG Cure" has been set up to help the Barr family with medical costs and to raise awareness and funds for DIPG research programs. Click here if you would like to donate.

Hunter is staying positive and being brave in the face of this terrible disease. He's hoping to get back to playing hockey with his brother again soon.

Hunter Barr with his best bud and little brother, Griffin.

