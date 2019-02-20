If you asked me to name some of my favorite comfort foods, donuts would be near the top. There are so many great options across the state, but one in particular grabbed my attention.

The crullers at Lil's Cafe, in Kittery, are probably some of the best. When you first walk in, you are greeted with tons of sugary goodness. It's all behind glass that lines the front end of the counter. It's a bit overwhelming, so you may need to try them all! I devoured an original, cinnamon sugar, AND an ancho chocolate cruller.

An ancho chocolate and cinnamon sugar cruller, from Lil's Cafe.

NCM

If donuts aren't your thing, they also serve a variety of croissants, sea salt chocolate chip cookies, monkey bread, as well as an assortment of breakfast and lunch sandwiches!

All of the food is made from scratch. This includes any of the pastries, soups, and breads, on their menu.

Lil's Cafe is open seven days a week. They're located at 7 Wallingford Square #106.

Here is a look at their full menu.

Happy eating!

#FoodieFroomkin