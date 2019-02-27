The name will definitely catch your eye! Gross Confection Bar, in Portland, is focused on a dessert-only menu. I mean, it's a dream come true for any foodie out there! The name of the business simply came from kitchen sarcasm, and it oddly works!

When I arrived, owner Brant Dadaleares was hard at work preparing some plates for our segment. I walked into the kitchen, and was immediately blown away. The restaurant gave me a very "chill" vibe. It would be a great place to relax and stuff your face with amazing sweet dishes!

NCM

NCM

Dadaleares has been working on this restaurant over the last three years, and hard work definitely pays off! He says business has been booming.

I helped prepare two desserts, but the "crumb brulee" stood out. Why? I got to play with fire. The kicker of the dessert is that it's topped with granola. I normally don't enjoy all of the extra add-ons to my desserts, but this was out-of-this-world. It gave a nice, extra crunch to the dessert.

Crumb Brulee at Gross Confection Bar

NCM

The lemon saffron cake was also delicious. Other items include a coconut macaroon, chocolate-caramel torte, and carrot cake french toast! A complete list of their menu can be found here.

Happy eating!

#FoodieFroomkin