Worker shortage forces popular Boothbay Harbor restaurant to close

Due to a staff shortage, McSeagull’s in Boothbay Harbor closed its doors for the season on Sunday.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Crowds of tourists packed the streets and sidewalks and shops of Boothbay Harbor Tuesday, in a week that is typically the peak of tourist season.

For retailers and restaurants, the sight of all those summer visitors means the cash registers will ring.

But not at McSeagull’s restaurant. Not this year.

After enduring months of being desperately understaffed, the restaurant’s owners made the difficult decision Sunday to close for the rest of the season.

Ann LePage, a server at McSeagull’s for six years—and who is also Maine’s former First Lady—said the lack of workers has been hard on all of them.

“I think we’ve been struggling the last few weeks and all knew it was coming but hoped we could make it through Labor Day."

Instead, General Manager Kevin Thomas said the staff shortage was about to get worse, a factor that drove the decision.

“You still want to fight and try as hard as you can to make it work but at some point, you see the morale in front of the house back of the house come together and say it's time.”

Thomas said full staff for McSeagull’s two years ago was a workforce of nearly 80 people. This summer, he said, they have only been able to hire 36 people. And the right of those were students about to leave to return to school.

“We knew we would be down to 30 in a week and a half, and couldn’t put out the quality people expect,” said co-owner Jerry Stoddard of the decision.

The worker shortage is being felt by nearly every business in Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor, and many restaurants have cut back hours or even days to keep up. At the same time, tourists have been coming in what many describe as records numbers.

“If it were normal year yes we’d be short staffed but it would be fine,” said Lisa Walby, executive director of the Boothbay Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

“But the influx of people we have coming to town has increased so much.”

The worker shortage is not new. Tourist businesses have been recruiting foreign workers on visas for years to ensure there are enough people to do all the work.

Business owners and the Chamber say one of the big problems this year is that few of those workers have been able to come because of issues related to the pandemic. McSeagull’s normally employs a dozen foreign workers, and Thomas says if they were here, the restaurant would have stayed open.

He said Kitchen help is harder to recruit nowadays. And there is a chronic shortage of seasonal housing in the area, making it very difficult to bring in workers and find them places to live.

And multiple businesses in the area, also point to the continuation of expanded unemployment benefits, through federal pandemic relief programs. Some states eliminated the $300 weekly additional unemployment benefits, but Maine did not.

Thomas thinks that is also part of the problem.

“It really comes down to how much money will you make going to work versus how much you will make sitting at home doing nothing? If that money is too close to each other people will want to sit home.”

The Maine Department of Labor, part of the Mills Administration, said those extra payments will end, next month, as scheduled. The DOL also9 said Tuesday that national studies show eliminating those payments in other places has not pushed significant numbers of people back into the workforce.

Maine had 29,000 people receiving unemployment as of July 31, and the DOL said some other factors, “ including concerns about the virus, lack of affordable child care, (and) individuals considering career changes” are stopping some of those people from going back to work.

The closing of McSeagull’s comes at the busiest time of the midcoast tourist season, and owners of the business say all of the workers should easily find jobs at other restaurants, and help those businesses cope with their own staffing problems.

At this point, the Chamber of Commerce said it isn’t aware of any other businesses considering shutting down for staff reasons.