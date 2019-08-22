PORTLAND, Maine — The iconic "Wienermobile" is making five stops this week in southern Maine, so be on the lookout.

Oscar Mayer's 27-foot hot dog on wheels will be stopping in Cumberland, York, Androscoggin and Oxford counties.

"Meat Man Mitch," the driver, said in a release Thursday that people can get a free hot dog at the stops, as well as a picture and possibly a "Wiener Whistle."

The vehicle idea has been around for 83 years. Oscar Mayer uses it to promote across the county, logging thousands of miles.

Here are events' dates, times and locations:

Thu, Aug. 22: Shaw's (Saco)

Scamman Street, 3-6 p.m.

Fri, Aug. 23: Walmart (Windham)

Landing Road, noon-5 p.m.

Sat, Aug. 24: Walmart (Oxford)

1240 Maine Street, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sat, Aug. 24: Walmart (Auburn)

Mount Auburn Avenue, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Sun, Aug. 25 - Walmart (Brunswick)

15 Tibbetts Drive from noon-5 p.m.