Whoops, wrong Portland: Shake Shack not coming to Maine

The popular New York-based restaurant chain confirmed a marketing mishap caused some confusion.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you were clicking through your Instagram stories this week and saw an ad promising the opening of a Shake Shack in Portland's West End, you were punked (sort of).

The ad featured a pair of fried chicken sandwiches on a tray of crinkle cuts with the words "coming soon."

But turns out the popular restaurant chain known for its burgers, fries, and, of course, shakes, is opening in the "other Portland," Oregon, according to the company.

"We currently have no public plans for a Portland, ME location," a Shake Shack spokesperson told NEWS CENTER Maine.

So your late-night cravings for fries dipped in chocolate shake goodness will have to wait for now. (We can think of some other local spots to get you by in the meantime).

The company claimed the ads were accidentally "mistargeted."

"Apologies for the confusion," the spokesperson said.

As for if Maine will ever see its first Shake Shack, the company did not rule out the possibility. We'll be sure to let you know.