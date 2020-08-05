SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

After 66 years in business, the owners of Uncle Andy's Diner are closing the restaurant for good.

According to the Press Herald, owner Dennis Fogg said the restaurant was not able to stay financially afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. In a Facebook post Friday, the restaurant was unable to get a PPP loan.

“People don’t really think of breakfast food as takeout except for Dunkin’ Donuts,” said Fogg told the Press Herald. “We really depend on volume. We’ve always been able to just get by, but now we can’t.”

Fogg said he’ll keep the diner open until the end of May for takeout.

Uncle Andy’s Diner opened in 1954 on Ocean Street across from Mill Creek Park. Before that, there was a separate Uncle Andy’s Bakery located next door, which closed in 1998. The diner is known for its casual and family-friendly atmosphere, its horseshoe-shaped counters and Fogg’s interactions with customers.

