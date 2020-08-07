UMaine's Cooperative Extension hosting virtual field days all about growing blueberries

The class is free to take every Thursday starting July 9.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is planning to host virtual field days all about growing blueberries.

The class, which is free to take, will be held every Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and runs from July 9 to the 30.

Several topics will be discussed throughout the sessions, with the first focusing on weeds, mulch, and foliar fertility. Future field day topics include insect integrated pest management, as well as climate change and disease.

Those teaching the class have had to adjust to the difficulty of not holding the class in the blueberry fields and say they've had their own chance to learn.