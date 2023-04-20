Tiqa restaurant in Old Port announces closure

Tiqa opened in the Old Port for business over nine years ago. Its closure went into effect Thursday.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Old Port eatery, Tiqa announced it will be permanently closing its doors in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The Mediterranean restaurant cited pandemic exhaustion as the reason for closing, according to the Facebook post.

Tiqa owners said they will be considering all possible future options, but the restaurant will remain closed indefinitely until "a new direction is determined."

"We are so grateful to all our wonderful staff for their dedication and hard work and especially for having made TIQA a great place to dine for all occasions... We are also grateful to all our guests for your loyalty and patronage over the past many years," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Just back in March, NEWS CENTER Maine highlighted Tiqa during Maine Restaurant Week.

