UNION, Maine — Maine is wild blueberry country, and the state's celebration of the tiny fruit is taking over a town in Knox County for a week.

The Union Fair will take place in Union from Saturday to Aug. 24, and as usual it will serve as the home base of the Maine Wild Blueberry Festival. The festival has been around for almost 60 years and includes the coronation of the Maine Wild Blueberry Queen.

The blueberry festival also includes a pie-eating contest and baking contests, including a special category for young bakers age six to 15. It's all happening in the state that America's sole commercial producer of the wild berries.

The rest of the Union Fair also includes harness racing, fireworks, demolition derbies and 4-H presentations.