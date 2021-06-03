Thursday is National Egg Day! Here are a few recipes

All three of these recipes were featured on 207.

PORTLAND, Maine — In honor of Thursday being National Egg Day, here are a few recipes from past 207 cooking segments!

207's Peggy Keyser says this recipe is taken from the Better Homes and Gardens (red-checked) Cookbook and of course tweaked over the years!

Here is what you will need (with 6 eggs, you will end up with 12 deviled eggs...you can of course scale the recipe up if you want to make more):

6 eggs (I prefer store-bought eggs for this dish, they are a bit older and peel more easily. Fresh eggs are wonderful, but are a bit trickier to boil and peel.)

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp vinegar

1 tsp mustard (I used Dijon mustard in this segment)

curry powder to taste

Worcestershire sauce -- just a few dashes

garnish if you'd like -- sliced olives, or a dash of paprika

How to cook (written by Peggy)

Hard-boil and peel your eggs -- the store bought eggs are a bit older, and generally peel more easily. Slice eggs in half, lengthwise, and gently scoop out the yolks from the eggs, reserving the 'whites' portion of the eggs on to a plate. Mash the yolks with the back of a fork, then add mayo, vinegar, mustard. In my version, I like to add curry (about a 1/2 or 3/4 tsp) and a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce. I add these two ingredients to taste, AND I like curry. (If you don't like curry, don't add it.) Mix, blend, stir all of this together, continuing to press out any lumps of the egg yolks. Once this is thoroughly mixed, you are ready to 'stuff' your eggs. I do this using a spoon and gently scoop the filling mixture in to each egg. You want to be sure you 'allocate' enough filling to fill all of the eggs! If a hard-boiled egg white falls apart a bit, sometimes you can put it back together by filling it with the mashed yolk mixture. (Remember, is all still tastes delicious!) Garnish if you'd like (or not) -- I sprinkle a bit of paprika on my eggs. Enjoy!

You'll need:

Eggs

Butter

Chopped veggies for filling (your choice! onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach)

Salt and pepper

Heat butter in pan, until butter is a little browned. (If you prefer, you can use olive oil to cook your omelet.) Add filling for your omelet to the pan -- whatever combination of veggies you prefer. David made his omelet with mushrooms and onions, and added spinach in after a minute or so. Amanda made her omelet with onions and peppers. Allow the filling to cook, but don't overcook. Add beaten eggs, and allow to set. David suggests just 'fluffing' the omelet - lifting the sides of the eggs as they cook to let the uncooked eggs go under and be closer to the heat.

As the eggs cook and "set," loosen the edges - and when ready either flip the omelet (watch as David flips his!) or use a large spatula to flip the omelet over. Add cheese to middle of the cooked side. Don't over-brown or overcook the omelet! Fold in half, and serve with buttered toast or a side of fresh fruit.

Basic Lobster Quiche

4 beaten eggs

1.25 cups half and half

1 cup shredded Swiss

A little salt & pepper

Add 1 cup cooked lobster

Sprinkle top w/ 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

1/2 cup crumbled cooked bacon

Pour into a pie shell bake at 350 for 40 mins

This recipe can easily be changed by adding almost anything, like: