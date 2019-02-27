NEW YORK — Nine Maine restaurants and chefs have been named semifinalists for 2019 James Beard Awards.

In 2017, Portland-based Eventide Oyster Co. chefs Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast.

Melissa Kelly of Primo in Rockland won the award in 2013; as did Arrows chefs Clark Frasier and Mark Gaier of Ogunquit in 2010; Hugo's chef Rob Evans of Portland in 2009; and Fore Street chef Sam Hayward of Portland in 2004.

Here are the 2019 semifinalists from Maine:

Outstanding Baker

Outstanding Restaurant

Outstanding Service

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

Best Chef: Northeast

Two chefs in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, were also named semifinalists for the award of "Best Chef: Northeast": Evan Mallett of Black Trumpet and David Vargas of Vida Cantina.

2019 James Beard semifinalists
Standard Baking Co. in Portland
Alison Pray, Standard Baking Co.
Fore Street in Portland
Rob Tod, Allagash
Rob Tod, Allagash
Palace Diner
Chad Conley, Palace Diner
Greg Mitchell, Palace Diner
The Purple House in North Yarmouth
Krista Kern Desjarlais, The Purple House
Erin French, The Lost Kitchen
