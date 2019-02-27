NEW YORK — Nine Maine restaurants and chefs have been named semifinalists for 2019 James Beard Awards.

In 2017, Portland-based Eventide Oyster Co. chefs Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast.

Melissa Kelly of Primo in Rockland won the award in 2013; as did Arrows chefs Clark Frasier and Mark Gaier of Ogunquit in 2010; Hugo's chef Rob Evans of Portland in 2009; and Fore Street chef Sam Hayward of Portland in 2004.

Here are the 2019 semifinalists from Maine:

Outstanding Baker

Outstanding Restaurant

Outstanding Service

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company (Portland)

Best Chef: Northeast

Two chefs in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, were also named semifinalists for the award of "Best Chef: Northeast": Evan Mallett of Black Trumpet and David Vargas of Vida Cantina.