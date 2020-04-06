PORTLAND, Maine — Nothin’ says summer like a baseball game and a hot dog, but with the sports seasons delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, ballpark fare we all know and love is a distant memory. But not for long.

The Portland Sea Dogs have launched both curbside and delivery service for ballpark fare. Starting June 8, baseball fans will be able to enjoy their favorite ballpark treats, including hot dogs, burgers, sausages, popcorn chicken, French fries, Coca-Cola products, and local craft beer.

Allagash White, Shipyard Summer, Lone Pine Brightside IPA, and Geary’s Pick ME Blueberry beer will be available. Alcohol is not available for the delivery option, just the curbside pickup.

"We miss baseball and we know that our fans do as well, this is one small way we can help our fans get a taste of the ballpark in a safe and savory way," Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa said.

RELATED: Portland Sea Dogs to pay game-day employees despite no games being played

The service will be available Monday through Friday from June 8 through June 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans will be able to place their orders online at www.seadogs.com or by phone by calling 207-274-5353 to pick up their orders at Hadlock Field. Additionally, fans in the greater Portland area can have their order delivered through 2DineIn.com.

Fans who are picking up curbside will pull into a designated parking space, call the number on the sign to say that you have arrived and your food will be placed on a table for contactless pickup.

Sea Dogs merchandise ordered online can also be picked up curbside.

RELATED: Portland Sea Dogs offering ticket refunds, exchanges for 2021 tickets amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Portland Sea Dogs adapt amid spring without baseball

RELATED: There's a new "Voice of the Sea Dogs"

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.newscentermaine.com/coronavirus



NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus COVID-19 updates: Maine CDC reports 28 additional cases, 40 additional recoveries

RELATED: Maine Dept. of Labor asks for claimants to verify identity after canceling thousands more suspected fraudulent unemployment claims

RELATED: Citing data trends, Gov. Mills' administration accelerates business openings in rural Maine counties

RELATED: Virtual Concerts You Won't Want To Miss

RELATED: Ogunquit beaches open - fireworks canceled