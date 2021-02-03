The Bangor Mall area may soon see a rise in outdoor dining options

The Bangor City Council will vote on March 8 on a number of zoning changes that will make it easier for restaurants to offer outdoor seating.

BANGOR, Maine — Next week, the Bangor City Council will vote on several zoning changes in the Bangor Mall area. The changes would make it easier for restaurants to offer their customers outdoor dining.

Bangor City Council Chair Dan Tremble says zone changes would allow businesses other than retail establishments to open in the area. This could meet the recent high demand for light industrial and manufacturing.

"Malls across the country are struggling," says Tremble. "We’re trying to be a little more flexible with what’s allowed out there."

He adds, the zone changes would also reduce the number of parking spaces a business is required to have. It would free up use for those that would like to provide outdoor dining to customers.

Today may not be the best day for outdoor dining... definitely, after hearing @Todd_Gutner's forecast🥶But for those warmer days, one Maine city is considering zone changes to make it easier for restaurants to offer outdoor seating. The details this morning on @newscentermaine. pic.twitter.com/JQMWZiMFIP — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) March 2, 2021