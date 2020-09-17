The Holy Donut to open Auburn location in late 2020

According to The Holy Donut's director of business operations, Ryan Howe, the Auburn location will be at 848 Minot Avenue, where there used to be a Tim Horton's.

AUBURN, Maine — In a Facebook post Wednesday, The Holy Donut announced plans to open a new location in Auburn in late 2020.

Currently, the company has locations on Park Avenue and Exchange Street in Portland, as well as on Route 1 in Scarborough.

According to The Holy Donut's director of business operations, Ryan Howe, the Auburn location will be at 848 Minot Avenue, where there used to be a Tim Horton's.

The Holy Donut is known for what is referred to on its website as its ")not-so) secret ingredient": fresh Maine potatoes.

"Adding mashed potatoes gives the donuts a delicious moist texture that makes them just melt in your mouth," the company's website says.

The Holy Donut also said it has an immediate opening for an assistant manager.

"We'll be looking for some exceptional people to join us, so stay tuned for those announcements," The Holy Donut added.