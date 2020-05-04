BANGOR, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Bangor Farmers' Market normally meets inside during the winter market season. As the coronavirus continues to spread in Maine, the decision was made to move the vendors back outdoors.

Starting Sunday and for the rest of April, the market will meet at its normal outside location across from the Bangor Public Library. The market will meet every other Sunday until May when the summer market schedule begins and it meets every week.

Vendors and customers were wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, and being respectful of people's space as they bought and sold local products.

NCM

"People have respected other people's space and if they don't or forget to, we remind them and they're super relaxed about moving back," Miki Macdonald of Biggi's said.

Some vendors even offered online ordering to minimize personal contact.

“It’s really important to be able to sell to people. I think things made locally haven’t traveled so far, they’re fresher and it’s nice for people to buy what they’re used to buying," Macdonald said.

NCM

The next Farmers' Market will be April 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bangor Farmers' Market In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bangor Farmers' Market has moved to our outside location on Harlow Street across from the Bangor Public Library. Our April markets are on Sunday, April 5th and Sunday, April 19th from 11:00-1:00.

RELATED: From the dock to doorstep during Maine's coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: UMaine collaborates with local farmers on statewide product and pick-up directory in response to coronavirus

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US virus deaths surpass 8,500; Fauci says coronavirus could become seasonal

RELATED: Here's how to make your own face mask if you don't have a sewing machine

RELATED: U.S. Department of Labor releases guidelines to provide eligible unemployed individuals with $600 in additional funds during coronavirus, COVID-19 pan

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist