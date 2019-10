Thanks to Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, all of America won a free taco at Taco Bell when he stole second base in the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series, triggering the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.

On Wednesday, October 30 from 2-6 pm you can go into a participating Tacobell and get one free Locos Taco. Enjoy!

