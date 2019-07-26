Thinking about ordering delivery this weekend and hanging out? A new study might have you thinking twice.
US Foods came out with research that says 28 percent of delivery drivers said they couldn’t resist the temptation of taking a bite. That's more than the 21 percent of delivery customers who said they worried the driver had a taste.
The study says more than 4 out of 5 customers said they’d be less worried about their food deliveries if the restaurant they ordered from would use tamper-proof packaging.
