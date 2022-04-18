Stone Soup Cafe is fighting food insecurity, providing a sense of community

Free, hot meals are served every Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WINSLOW, Maine — There is a new spot to sit down and enjoy a free, hot meal in central Maine.

Stone Soup Cafe opened earlier this month. It's operated by Starfish Village, a ministry of the Waterville First Congregational Church United Church of Christ.

"We would encourage anyone to come and enjoy a meal," Starfish Village Founder Reverend Maureen Ausbrook said.

Ausbrook said it had come to her attention over the last couple of years that a free community meal program was badly needed in the Waterville area.

"We were trying to monitor food insecurity in the community, and [before the pandemic] there were multiple food programs in Waterville," Ausbrook explained. "We got hit with COVID, and one of those programs closed permanently and the other one was struggling."

After searching for a spot to open the cafe, Ausbrook was invited to the Winslow Congregational Church at 12 Lithgow St., where meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

Ausbrook said the hope for Stone Soup Cafe is to fight food insecurity in Maine and make fewer people feel isolated.

“Many of the people who come here just like to eat together, and I think that they felt the isolation because of COVID. And there’s something about being together, and breaking bread together, and having a conversation," she said. "It fills the soul as well as the tummy."

Reverend Nancy Findlan also believes the free meals are a starting point to offering even more services at the cafe.

"I think this can provide another space for people if they’re struggling with things besides just the food insecurity," said Findlan. "We can provide any help or assistance possible for them."

Findlan told NEWS CENTER Maine they want to get away from the concept of a food kitchen.

“It has a stigma attached to it," she explained. "We welcome everybody in the community so that it’s very much of an inclusive environment for people”

Ausbrook said they hope to be able to expand Stone Soup Cafe someday. One thing they would like to do is offer evening meals to reach children who are in school and those who work during the day.

You can reach the cafe by calling 207-509-1494 or emailing stonesoupcafe04901@gmail.com.