Starbucks offering one-day only free reusable holiday red cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What better way to drink your peppermint mochas than from a special Starbucks holiday cup?

Coffee lovers can pick up a limited edition, reusable holiday red cup for free on Nov. 18 with a purchase of any holiday or fall drink.

The giveaway is available any way you order as well. Mobile orders, pickup, curbside--even Uber Eats orders are all valid for the limited time offer.

Starbucks said this year's reusable cup honors the company's 50th anniversary and is made with 50 percent recycled materials.

When customers use the cup in the future, Starbucks said they'll also get a ten cent discount on their order.

But hurry, this offer is only available on Nov. 18!

