South Portland Hannaford clears shelves of some products after losing power

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Hannaford at South Portland Mill Creek on Cottage Road is clearing its shelves of some products after losing power Friday night.
On Saturday, Dec. 24, the store had a sign posted at its entrance: "Attention customers: Due to power loss, we cannot sell any fresh, frozen, or dairy. We apologize for any inconvenience."
NEWS CENTER Maine visited the Hannaford location and saw it had cleared everything from the cheese, dairy, and meat sections as of 10:15 a.m. Employees were also clearing the freezers by that time.
The store is open, and customers can buy non-perishable items.
NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Hannaford's comment. Director of External Communications and Community Relations Ericka Dodge said, "We are working to assess and recover the product while we await the power restoration. No update on loss."
This comes as more than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant Power customers are still without power as of 11 a.m. on Dec. 24. That includes 37,423 CMP customers in Cumberland County.