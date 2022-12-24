South Portland Hannaford clears shelves of some products after losing power

The South Portland Mill Creek Hannaford on Cottage Road had a sign posted on Dec. 24 indicating it can't sell some products after losing power.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Hannaford at South Portland Mill Creek on Cottage Road is clearing its shelves of some products after losing power Friday night.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, the store had a sign posted at its entrance: "Attention customers: Due to power loss, we cannot sell any fresh, frozen, or dairy. We apologize for any inconvenience."

NEWS CENTER Maine visited the Hannaford location and saw it had cleared everything from the cheese, dairy, and meat sections as of 10:15 a.m. Employees were also clearing the freezers by that time.

The store is open, and customers can buy non-perishable items.

Oh wow. Hannaford in South Portland lost power. Employees are clearing all the perishables: meat counter, deli, cheese/dairy, lettuce, any thing fresh had to go. IMPORTANT: Store is still open if you need anything non perishable! #stormcenter pic.twitter.com/H5t9EeGcWi — Redding🍕 (@ReddingWriting) December 24, 2022

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Hannaford's comment. Director of External Communications and Community Relations Ericka Dodge said, "We are working to assess and recover the product while we await the power restoration. No update on loss."