Shamrock Shake returning to McDonald's this month

The iconic seasonal offering is returning to menus nationwide beginning Monday, Feb. 21 for a limited time.

INDIANAPOLIS — While McDonald's is encouraging customers to try fan-inspired menu hacks, the fast food chain is also bringing back one of its iconic seasonal offerings.

The Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry are returning to menus nationwide beginning Monday, Feb. 21 for a limited time.

McDonald's describes the Shamrock Shake as "creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a tasty whipped topping."

The OREO Shamrock McFlurry, which debuted in 2020 and is back by popular demand, consists of vanilla soft serve with the Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO cookie pieces.

Click here to find the nearest McDonald's location.