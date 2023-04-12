Sea Dog Brewing announces plans to close South Portland location

The company said its South Portland location at 725 Broadway will close Wednesday.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Sea Dog Brewing Company announced Wednesday its plans to close its 725 Broadway restaurant in South Portland.

According to a Facebook post by the company, the South Portland location will close its doors on Wednesday.

"We want to thank our amazing staff and you, our loyal dining, bowling and mug club customers for the past three years!" the company wrote on Facebook.

Sea Dog also said it is looking for new ideas for future plans in the space. The company said you can share your vision or become involved in the property by contacting Fred Forsley at 207-450-1104.

The Sea Dog Brewing Company locations at 125 Western Ave. in South Portland and 3 Cabella Way in Scarborough will continue their operations as normal, the company said.

According to the Facebook post, all gift cards, memberships, and loyalty points will be accepted at any other Sea Dog location. The company said any questions may be directed to info@seadogbrewing.com.

The restaurant chain did not cite any specific reasons for the closure.