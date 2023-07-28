Remembering the man that brought craft beer to Maine

David L. Geary opened Geary Brewing in 1983 and is credited with shaping the way the entire East Coast tastes and appreciates beer. He died on Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Maine — For those that worked with him, he never quit. He is remembered as determined, competitive, and stubborn.

He is also called a pioneer. Challenging the current structures our nation had when it came to beer.

His name is David Geary, and his family posted on Facebook he passed away Wednesday. He was 78 years old and was the founder of Geary Brewing Company.

"I kind of knew there was something special... you could tell there was something special with David," Alan Lapoint, the current co-owner of Geary Brewing, said.

Lapoint and his wife took over Geary Brewing Company from Geary in 2017. Geary Brewing was founded in 1983, and is the first beer production company east of the Mississippi River after the prohibition period ended, according to beer historian, Tom Major.

"I remember when there was no craft beer on the East Coast. I remember when there was no craft beer. Then, Geary rolled up and really transformed the market," Major said.

Major authored a book, Brewing in Maine, and asked Geary to write the forward.

"I started with David because he started beer in Maine," Major said. "He was a figure around town, and you could catch him at a bar promoting his product."

Major said Geary was stubborn and didn't let anything stand in the way of his goals.

"I think he worked hard, but I know he played hard. He lived a big life and had fun doing it," Major said. "I think people should recognize he started a brewery without any mentors, without internet, without equipment salesmen who could come up and pop up a brewery for him. He built this from the ground up using centuries-old methods."

But while Geary had to work hard to establish craft beer in Maine, those he worked with said he worked hard with his wife, Karen, and early business partner, Alan Pugsley.

"I first met him when he was doing research," Pugsley said.

Pugsley was living in England at the time and said Geary was in the U.K. for 10 days to learn more about the brewing process.

"He spent 10 days with us learning to brew with us and getting a feel for us in the business," Pugsley said. "Geary then ended up offering me a job to come here and help brew."

Pugsley then helped launch Geary Brewing Company in the 80s, then consulting more than 80 breweries across the nation.

"David was very passionate about beer and very passionate about his beer, making sure everything was done right," Pugsley said. "The person who was first here deserves legendary status, and that is David Geary's status."