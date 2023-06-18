Red's Eats head chef to appear on Food Network

Shannon Brown is the executive chef of Red's Eats in Wiscasset. She's filming for "Alex vs. America" at the end of August.

WISCASSET, Maine — In the coastal town of Wiscasset, there's a place that has captured the hearts and taste buds of people from all over the country. Nearly every day during on-season, the line stretches around the corner at Red's Eats.

On Saturday, June 17, visitors braved some rainy elements to try one of the iconic Maine lobster rolls from Red's Eats. For them, this isn't just a restaurant. It's an experience, a pilgrimage to savor the essence of Maine.

"We heard all about this place and couldn't miss out, no matter the weather. It's the only place to get a lobster roll in Maine," a couple from Michigan said, huddled under an umbrella in the rain.

Behind the success of Red's Eats is Shannon Brown, the executive chef who started her journey in the kitchen at the age of 14. With dedication and passion, she has worked her way up through the ranks over 25 years, honing her skills and becoming an integral part of the establishment.

Now, Brown is taking her talents beyond the local scene. She will be representing Maine, Red's Eats, and its beloved lobster rolls on the national stage, competing on the popular cooking show "Alex vs America". Filming for the show is set to take place in Los Angeles at the end of August.

"I am truly honored by the opportunity to go on national TV and represent Maine, Red's Eats, and lobsters," Brown said.

"It's going to be a lot of fun and a challenge. Lobster will be my star ingredient, but they'll throw random ingredients at me. I have to think on my feet and create something amazing," Brown said.

Brown is preparing herself mentally and emotionally, as the day of the competition draws near. She said she knows that this is not just about winning a cooking challenge. It's about showcasing the flavors of Maine and making her home state proud, one lobster dish at a time.

"Lobster is Maine. It's what we live, sleep, and breathe," Brown said, "To make people happy through this food is the most rewarding part for me."

"I go home smiling every day. I have the best job in the world," owner Deb Gagnon said.

As Brown gears up for her appearance on "Alex vs. America", the anticipation among the restaurant's loyal followers grows. They seem to know her talent and dedication will shine through, showcasing the essence of Red's Eats and Maine's culinary traditions.