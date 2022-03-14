Opening day at Red's Dairy Freeze marks start to 70th season

The South Portland ice cream shop opened Monday for its 70th season.

Red's Dairy Freeze officially opened for its 70th season.

The South Portland ice cream shop opened its windows Monday, serving up sundaes, floats, cones, shakes, and more.

"It's awesome. We love it. We're so excited to be open," Nancy Frizzle of Red's said.

The ice cream shop will be open every day from noon to 9 p.m. throughout the season.

Despite temperatures remaining in the 40s for opening day, hundreds stopped by to get their first frozen treat of the year.

Frizzle said the restaurant likes to keep customers on their toes and doesn't announce what day they'll be opening ahead of time.

"We just wing it. We wait and see whenever we're ready, and today was the day," Frizzle said. "We like to surprise everyone and keep hush-hush until we put it on Instagram, and it spreads all through social media. So lucky day today."

