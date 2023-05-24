Simple potato salad to bring to your next BBQ

What's a summer BBQ without a great side dish? Try this tasty potato salad recipe at your next outdoor gathering.

DENVER — Looking for the perfect potato salad to bring to your next family BBQ? Look no further. 9NEWS Executive Director of Social Responsibility and Community Affairs is sharing his mom's recpie for a simple potato salad.

The beauty of this recpie is that you can modify it to your family's or your own unique tastes.

Ingredients:

5 pound bag of potatos, cubed

1 stalk of celery, chopped

1 bundle of red radishes, pickles

1 cup of chopped pickles

1 small can of chopped black olives

1 tablespoon of mustard

2 cups of mayonaise (for a healthier option, use avocado mayonase or cut down to 1 cup.)

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika to sprinkle once it is all mixed together

You can also add an alternative of chopped green onions, chives or purple onions depending on your own preference.

