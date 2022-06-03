Damariscotta Hannaford recalls frozen foods

Frozen pizzas and other frozen foods purchased between June 1-2 were potentially exposed to suboptimal temperatures and becoming defrosted.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — The Hannaford on Main Street in Damariscotta recalled all frozen pizzas and a variety of other frozen foods on Friday, according to a Hannaford news release.

Foods falling under the above categories that were purchased between 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, and 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Damariscotta Hannaford may have been "exposed to suboptimal temperatures potentially causing the defrosting of some items," the news release says.

The news release states that all frozen pizza brands, in addition to frozen burritos, frozen Stromboli, and frozen chicken burgers, may have been affected.

They urge customers to check their freezers if they bought these items between that time frame at the Hannaford in Damariscotta. It is advised you do not eat the food and return either the food or just its packaging to Hannaford for a full refund.

This recall only applies to the Damariscotta Hannaford, the release states.

No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported.

For a complete list of the recalled products, click here.