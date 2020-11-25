RECALL ALERT: Ground beef from Rockland Hannaford may contain pieces of metal

ROCKLAND, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets in Rockland has issued a single-store recall for ground beef sold on Nov. 24. According to Hannaford, the product may contain pieces of metal because the store’s grinder suffered equipment failure that may have caused pieces to break off.
Impacted products are:
- 81% Angus with use by date of Nov. 27
- 81% lean with use by date of Nov. 27
- 85% lean with use by date of Nov. 27
- 91% Angus with use by date of Nov. 26
No injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to Hannaford. Hannaford says customers should not eat the product and may return it to the store for a full refund.