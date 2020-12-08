RECALL ALERT: 85% ground beef from Skowhegan Hannaford may contain Styrofoam fragments

Customers should not consume the item and may return it to the store for a full refund.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — In an abundance of caution, the Hannaford store in Skowhegan is recalling 85% ground beef that was purchased at the store on Tuesday, August 11 between 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with a sell by date/use by date of August 14, 2020.

This recall has been issued because the item may contain Styrofoam fragments.

Customers should not consume the item and may return it to the store for a full refund.