Quarts of Gifford's ice cream back on grocery store shelves

PORTLAND, Maine — Quarts of Gifford's Ice Cream are making their way back to the shelves in grocery stores for purchase.

The comeback follows an accidental fire at the company's processing plant in Skowhegan on Feb. 2 that caused major setbacks, including the inability to produce ice cream.

The company announced in a Facebook post the quarts returning to grocery stores is a major milestone since the fire.

"During the process of rebuilding our factory, we are temporarily working with trusted production partners," Gifford's said Friday. "They are diligently working to recreate Gifford's ice cream recipes to the best of their abilities. While you may notice a slight variation in taste, rest assured that we are committed to maintaining the high quality you know and love."

Due to the temporary production partners and production statistics, Gifford's said the quarts will be offered in a select range of flavors. But as summer progresses, the company said it will gradually release more flavors.

"Please note that certain flavors will remain temporarily unavailable until our factory is fully operational," the Facebook post said. "This is because specific ice cream mix-ins are exclusively crafted by Gifford's in-house. However, we are actively working towards restoring full production capabilities to ensure the return of all your favorite Gifford's flavors."

