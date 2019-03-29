PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland restaurant's logo and its highly acclaimed lobster roll made appearances this week on Comedy Central's "Tosh.0."

Host and comedian Daniel Tosh in his opening remarks talks about Maine and Eventide Oyster Co., highlight of the show's "Eating Out-Fits" segment.

"This week's 'Eating Out-Fit' features restaurant merch from Eventide Oyster Company in Portland, Maine," he says. "A.K.A., the good Portland."

Tosh is seen wearing the restaurant's pom pom beanie and gray crew neck T-shirt throughout the entire 21-minute episode.

"Aw man, I can't stop thinking about those steamed buns!" Tosh says, referencing Eventide's Brown Butter Lobster Roll.

Later, he's shown downing a fake, mega-sized oyster.

Also included in the March 26 episode is Tosh's six-minute interview with Mary Winchenbach of Somerville, Maine, the founder of "Tirdy Works," who's featured as the show's "ceWEBrity profile."

Winchenbach garnered national attention last October for her use of moose poop to make crafts, a business she's been in for 15 years.

Warning: This video includes language intended for a mature audience

Tosh.0 - March 26, 2019 - Tirdy Works | Comedy Central OFFICIAL WEBSITE. Watch the full episode online. Daniel meets a woman who makes a living polishing turds, breaks down a video of a man and his sinking pickup truck and checks out some soap-cutting videos.

Tosh.0 is taped in Culver City, California. New episodes currently air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.