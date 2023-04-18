Portland Vietnamese restaurant announces closure

PORTLAND, Maine — Amid multiple restaurant closures in Portland over the last few weeks, a Vietnamese restaurant on Monument Square shared the news that it'll be closing its doors.
Pho Huong made the announcement Monday in a post on Facebook.
The restaurant's last day will be Friday.
"It’s very bittersweet, but I am excited for me and my family on our new chapter! I hope I get to see everyone before our last day! Thank you again for all the memories, laughs, and friendships! I will miss you all," the post stated.
Pho Huong sits on the second floor of the Public Market House above Mr. Tuna at 28 Monument Sq.
This closure announcement comes amid news of other restaurants shutting their doors, including Blue Spoon, Pat's Pizza, Bull Feeney's, and Sea Dog Brewing Company in South Portland.