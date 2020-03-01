PORTLAND, Maine — Calling all bartenders: There is still time to enter The Old Port Sea Grill's "Bar Madness" competition.

The eight-week-long event will bring Maine-based bartenders together to compete for a chance to win over $3,000 in prizes. The contest is open to all bartenders and is free to enter. Entries will be accepted through January 12, 2020.

To enter, bartenders must submit an original cocktail recipe on social media using the hashtag #BarMadness2020.

Submissions will be evaluated and scored by a panel of judges, and on January 19, eight entries will be selected to compete in a live bracket-style competition.

Beginning on Sunday, Feb 9, two of the eight chosen entries will compete in front of a live audience at the Old Port Sea Grill and raw bar. A panel of judges will choose one contestant to advance to the next round of the competition. This process will continue every Sunday until a winner is crowned the grand champion at the finals on March 29.

The winner of the competition will receive an all-expense-paid trip for two to Chicago where they will spend a 2-night stay at the Sophy Hotel in Hyde Park and enjoy a 7-Course Tasting Experience with cocktail pairings in the kitchen of the famed Aviary.

