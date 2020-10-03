PORTLAND, Maine — Five Fifty-Five, one of Portland’s most popular restaurants located on Congress Street, will close in mid-April, the owners announced Tuesday, the Press Herald reports.

Steve and Michelle Corry, who in January were named 2020 Restaurateurs of the Year by HospitalityMaine, said in a statement that the decision to close the Congress Street restaurant “in its current location” was “extremely difficult and very emotional, but ultimately we want to focus on our family and future projects.”

“We are so appreciative of our supporters, including all of our guests, many of which are now friends, and the wonderful people who have worked with us over the last 17 years,” the couple said in their joint statement.

Asked what they meant by closing the restaurant “in its current location,” Michelle Corry said in an e-mail interview with the Press Herald that it’s possible they could resurrect Five Fifty-Five in a different spot some day. “We want to keep our options open,” she said.

The Corrys added that they are waiting several weeks to close so that they can help their 30 employees find new jobs.

The couple’s other restaurant, Petite Jacqueline at 46 Market St. in Portland, will remain open.

