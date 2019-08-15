PORTLAND, Maine — Rí Rá Irish Pub will reopen Friday, Aug. 16, after a fire caused damage to the building on July 21, the restaurant announced Thursday.

The fire had caused damage to both Rí Rá's and Flatbread Company. Both restaurants share the same building.

Flatbread reopened shortly after the fire.

"We have been working around the clock for the last few weeks to repair the damage. We are excited that the day has come where we can welcome our guests back to the pub. All of our staff are eager to get back to work and are looking forward to a fun weekend. We will have live music all weekend to celebrate our reopening," said Rí Rá General Manager Jeff Fightmaster.

Rí Rá's will open at 5 p.m. on Friday. Regular operating hours will resume on Saturday.

