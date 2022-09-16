Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers

The building was sold, which led to the restaurant closing its doors, a spokesperson confirmed.

PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St.

Once the building was sold, Denny's had to close its doors, according to the company. The building will be used for a different purpose.

"We’re committed to taking care of our team members — we transferred our restaurant management team to the Auburn location, and each of our impacted crew members have been offered roles at our other locations in Augusta, Bangor, and Auburn," the spokesperson said.

The Portland Denny's Facebook page already lists the business as "permanently closed."