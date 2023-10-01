Pizzas helping to fight childhood hunger in Maine

Brickyard Hollow is partnering with a local restaurant every month to create a unique pizza. For every sale, one dollar will go to Full Plates Full Potential.

PORTLAND, Maine — Most people would agree nothing goes better with a pint of beer than a slice of pizza. This year, brewing company Brickyard Hollow is putting that theory to the test by selling new specialty pizzas for a good cause.

As part of its new "Pizza with Potential" project, Brickyard Hollow is partnering with a different local restaurant every month. Through that collaboration, the small businesses will create a unique pizza flavor to be sold at Brickyard Hollow. For every pizza sold, one dollar will be donated to Full Plates Full Potential, an organization that works to fight childhood food insecurity.

"It’s one of those things that’s kind of like out-of-sight, out-of-mind for a lot of people," Brendon Medeiros, operations manager of Brickyard Hollow, said. "My daughter doesn’t have to worry about where she’s going to get a meal. I couldn't imagine somebody else's daughter or son having to worry about where they're going to get a meal."

The participating restaurants will also carry Brickyard Hollow's beer, and one dollar per those sales will be donated to Full Plates Full Potential, too. Those involved said they think it's a good way to raise awareness about the issue.

"This is an incredible example of how restaurants and businesses can come together on a like cause and show that we all truly believe that no child should grow food insecure in the state of Maine," Keirstin Salisbury, the corporate relations manager for Full Plates Full Potential, said.

Salisbury said right now, about one in five children statewide is facing food insecurity. Full Plates Full Potential helps to address this issue by granting funds to local schools to support breakfast, lunch, after-school, and summer meal programs.

Salisbury said any help is valuable.

"It’s not something that one person can really tackle," Salisbury said.

This month, Wilson County Barbecue is partnering with Brickyard Hollow with a pizza that features bacon, cream, and pulled pork. Assistant general manager Joseph Farr said it's a fun way to help out a worthy cause.

"Everybody needs a little help nowadays. It’s nice to give back, especially when you’re feeding so many people," Farr said.

Brickyard Hollow said The Great Lost Bear is participating next month, but they're still looking for more volunteers throughout the rest of the year. Restaurant owners who would like to take part can email info@brickyardhollow.com.